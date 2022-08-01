New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The central government is concerned about the impact of climate change on heritage sites, and "regular monitoring" is done by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to assess damage to its monuments by any atmospheric agents and natural causes, and mitigative measures are taken as and when required, the Parliament was informed on Monday.

There are 3,693 centrally-protected monuments in the country.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council By-Elections 2022: 2 BJP, One SP Candidate File Nominations for UP Legislative Polls.

"Government of India is concerned about the impacts of climate change on monuments. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), custodian of 3,693 centrally-protected monuments, is making all possible efforts to ensure the preservation and maintenance of the monuments," Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said in a written response to a question in Lok Sabha.

In this regard, regular monitoring is done by ASI to assess damage to the monuments by any atmospheric agents and natural causes and mitigative measures are taken as and when required, he said.

Also Read | Missing Mumbai Woman Traced to Pakistan After 20 Years With the Help of Social Media.

In response to another written question, the Union minister said, out of the 3,693 monuments and sites declared protected under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, 12 fall in the district Nagpur of Maharashtra.

Most of the protected monuments are popular tourist destinations and visited by large number of tourists. ASI provides basic amenities and facilities to extend better experience to visitors, depending on need and feasibility, including museums at important monuments and sites. ASI maintains twelve protected monuments in Nagpur district, which also includes monuments in Ramtek, he said.

The ASI also organises cultural awareness programmes on various occasions like World Heritage Day, World Heritage Week, International Museums Day, Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti through exhibitions, workshops and other programmes involving general public and school and college students, he said in his written response.

It maintains protected monuments through its Circles and "there is no provision to release funds to NGO", he said in a written response to another query in Lok Sabha.

"The ASI undertakes regular conservation and preservation of centrally protected monuments, sites. For security, watch and ward is provided through regular MTS personnel, CISF and private security," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)