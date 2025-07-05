Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 5 (ANI): As Assam grapples with the aftermath of a severe flood, Reliance Foundation (RF) has stepped up with a comprehensive relief effort that has touched the lives of tens of thousands. In some of the worst-hit districts of Cachar, Nagaon, and Sribhumi, RF has intervened to address urgent health risks and provided vital support to protect livelihoods, a press release said.

The floods, which struck in late May and early June, caused widespread damage, sweeping away homes, contaminating water sources, and putting vulnerable groups like women, children, and livestock-reliant families at risk. In response, Reliance Foundation launched a multi-pronged initiative across 50 flood-affected villages, focusing on early warning dissemination, public health awareness, clean drinking water access, veterinary support, and hygiene kit distribution.

Also Read | Pune Techie Rape Case: Woman's Anger Over Forced Sex by Friend Led to False Accusation, Police Reveal.

Even before the floods arrived, Reliance Foundation was working on the ground -- issuing early warnings to help communities in vulnerable villages prepare, evacuate when needed, and minimise the impact of the disaster.

Once floodwaters rose, the Foundation's public health campaign quickly followed, reaching over 74,000 people with crucial information on disease prevention, safe water practices, and hygiene. The campaign paid special attention to the needs of women and adolescent girls, often among the hardest hit during crises.

Also Read | Amarnath Yatra 2025: Over 26,800 Perform Pilgrimage Yatra in 2 Days, Another Batch of 6,979 Leave for Jammu and Kashmir Amid Tight Security (Watch Video).

Contaminated water sources are among the biggest health hazards after floods. To tackle this, Reliance Foundation set up a portable water filtration unit that turned dirty surface water into safe drinking water. In just five days, around 3,000 litres of clean water were provided to about 200 people living in high-risk areas. The team also ran sessions on safe water storage and handling to help families protect themselves from waterborne diseases.

With many families relying on livestock for income and food security, animal health became a priority. The Foundation organised 15 livestock care camps where more than 5,300 animals were treated and 656 farmers received direct veterinary support. These efforts provided much-needed relief to households struggling to recover their livelihoods.

Maintaining hygiene in the middle of a disaster isn't easy. To help families cope, Reliance Foundation distributed 1,500 sanitation kits packed with practical essentials like soaps, toothbrushes, toothpaste, buckets, and mugs. These kits helped reduce the risk of disease in difficult living conditions.

A standout aspect of the relief effort was the dedication of Reliance employees in Assam. More than 50 staff members volunteered their time to assemble and distribute sanitation kits -- ensuring that even remote, flood-affected villages like Sarupathar in Nagaon district received support.

Reliance Foundation's work in Assam highlights the importance of acting quickly, working with local communities, and focusing on both immediate needs and long-term resilience. As the state begins to rebuild, efforts like these show how collaborative, people-first approaches can make a real difference in the lives of those hardest hit by natural disasters. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)