New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Reliance Industries on Friday reported a 41.5 per cent jump in its third quarter net profit as oil, retail and telecom businesses fired on all cylinders.

Net profit of Rs 18,549 crore in October-December compared with Rs 13,101 crore a year back, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Income from operations rose to Rs 1.91 lakh crore from Rs 1.28 lakh crore.

