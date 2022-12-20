Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 20 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Tuesday ordered that the order issued by the government regarding the removal of flagpoles on the roadside should be sent to the secretaries of the local bodies within a week.

Single Bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran, who heard the case, stated that the public should be made aware of this order through appropriate mechanisms and that repeated violations of the law will be the personal responsibility of the Secretary of the Local Self-Government Department.

Court further said, "The agency's seal should be affixed on the billboards when they are placed in public places. The license of agencies setting up boards without these will be cancelled. It should be ensured that there is no violation of the law in the future. Committees formed at the local level to control the installation of illegal boards and flagpoles should submit a proper report to the state committee convener. The court also ordered the state convener to submit a report in this regard to the High Court."

Earlier the court in October asked the state government to come clean on whether it wants a resolution to the issue of putting up illegal flag posts, boards and banners in Kerala.

Kerala high court was earlier also informed by the state government that according to its survey, there are around 42,337 flag poles in Kerala. According to the report filed by the state government, the highest number of flag poles have been put up in Palakkad (5,159) and Kannur (5,064).

The court heard a plea by a cooperative society alleging that a particular political party was illegally putting up flags and banners on its land. (ANI)

