Kurukshetra, Nov 30 (PTI) Renowned historian Vishwa Nath Datta, a professor Emeritus at Kurukshetra University and former general president of the Indian History Congress passed away at his residence in New Delhi on Monday, his daughter Nonica Datta said.

He was 94 years old.

Several academicians from the Kurukshetra University, including Vice-Chancellor, Som Nath Sachdeva and Professor Bhim S Dahiya mourned the demise of the distinguished historian.

Sachdeva said Datta had an illustrious career as an outstanding academic and with his death the Kurukshetra University has lost a guiding figure.

Vishwa Nath Datta studied at Government College in Lahore, at Lucknow University and Cambridge University in the UK.

Author of several pioneering books on modern India, his most notable works include on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919, Amritsar: Past and Present, and a biography of freedom fighter Madan Lal Dhingra.

Datta is survived by his wife and three daughters.

