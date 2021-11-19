New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to repeal the three farms laws showed his sensitivity towards the welfare of farmers.

"Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of farmers and respecting their sentiments has taken a big decision to withdraw three agriculture laws. This decision reveals the sensitivity of the Prime Minister towards the welfare of farmers. I welcome this decision of the Prime Minister," said Singh in a tweet.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws.

Apologising to the countrymen for the three farm laws over which the government "failed to convince" the farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the protesting farmers to return to their homes.

In the address to the nation, PM Modi said, "We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let's start afresh."

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting at the three Delhi borders since November 2020 with the demand that the government repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

