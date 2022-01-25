New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind has conferred 18 medals on personnel from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police on the occasion of Republic Day.

Of these, three are Police Medal for Gallantry, three President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 12 Police Medal For Meritorious Service.

As per the ITBP press release, members of the 40th Battalion, AC (GD) Ashok Kumar, Inspector (GD) Suresh Lal, and Inspector (GD) Neela Singh have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry for anti-Naxal operations.

The operation party led by Ashok Kumar had cordoned the area of Bodla Village in general area Katema, Naktighati, of Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district on February 9, 2018. Suresh Lal and Nella Singh (a sub-inspector at that time) were also a part of the cordon and search party.

"The cordon party mounted extensive pressure over the Naxals, which resulted in heavy firing by the Naxals. The exchange of the fire between the operation party and the Naxals continued for almost 20 minutes, in which two Naxals were killed, followed by recovery of one 7.65 mm Pistol, two 12 bore rifles and other arms/ammunition and equipment," the ITBP informed.

The killed Naxals were identified as Vinod alias Devan, the Deputy Commander Platoon from Garchiroli and Sagar, a member of platoon-55 from Bijapur. They were carrying a cash reward of Rs 8 and 2 lakhs respectively.

"This operation was conducted with meticulous planning and professional manner and all the three personnel of ITBP demonstrated the exemplary valour and extraordinary courage and for this bravery act, they have been awarded the 'Police Medal for Gallantry'," the ITBP added.

The President Police Medal for Distinguished Service has been conferred upon DIG (GD) Ramakant Sharma, DIG (GD) Ajay Pal Singh, and DIG (GD) Girish Chandra Upadhyay.

As per the release, the Police Medal for Meritorious Service have been awarded to DIG (GD) Anwar Ilahi, DIG (Engr) Deepak Sanduja, Commandant (GD) Narender Singh, Commandant (GD) Devendra Singh, Subedar Major Vikram Singh Chambial, Inspector (Tele) Kartar Singh, Inspector (GD) Vijay Kumar, Inspector (GD) Rinchen Dorje, Sub Inspector (GD) Bablu Nath, ASI (GD) Rajbir Singh, Head Constable (Tailor) Moti Ram, and Inspector (GD) Narender Singh.

ITBP Director-General Sanjay Arora conveyed his congratulations to the officers and men for receiving medals for their sincere and dedicated services rendered to the nation. (ANI)

