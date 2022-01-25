Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker, is rumoured to launch the Galaxy F23 5G device soon. The handset will be introduced as the successor to the Galaxy F22 phone, which was launched in India last July. The handset is said to be a rebranded version of Galaxy M23. Ahead of its launch, the Galaxy F23 has been spotted on the Geekbench website. Samsung To Unveil Galaxy S22 Series at Its February Unpacked Event.

According to the Geekbench listing, the device is listed with a model number Samsung Galaxy SM-E236B and scored 640 points in the single-core test, 1820 points in the multi-core test. The listing also reveals that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor coupled with Adreno 619 GPU.

Samsung Galaxy F23 will be offered with 6GB of RAM and run on Android 12 based OneUI OS. Last year, Samsung had unveiled the Galaxy F22 and Galaxy M22 with similar specifications. So the company could also launch Galaxy M23 and Galaxy F23 with similar features. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect Samsung to start teasing the device before its official launch.

