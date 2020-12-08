Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): Republic TV Network has alleged that its Assistant Vice President (Distribution) Ghanshyam Singh, who was released on bail on by a city court on December 5 in the TRP controversy case, was "tortured and assaulted" during interrogation by Mumbai police.

An interim application has been filed by Republic Media Network before Bombay High Court stating that Singh was lashed with "chakki belt" while he was in custody of Mumbai Police. He was arrested on November 10 in connection with the alleged Television Rating Point (TRP) scam.

Also Read | Delhi Reports Lowest COVID-19 Deaths in 1 Month, 57 Fatalities Reported in Past 24 Hours.

The interim application says that police force was saying in Marathi " inko maaro maro maro".

It says that Singh was forced to extend his hand before the police officers and he was whipped by a chakki belt three times (twice on the right hand and once on the left hand).

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine: 30 Crore Indians to Be Vaccinated First in Immunisation Drive.

"It is thus clear that the methods of torture were preplanned and put in place even before Mr Singh's questioning commenced, given the room was already laden with the said torture tools. Mr Singh suffered immense pain and cried out loudly because of the force with which the police officer was lashing him but the subordinate police officers following the instruction of the senior police officer kept lashing him," the application says.

It says Singh was assaulted in blatant disregard of human rights of persons in custody and fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

The application notes that Singh was taken to another room where he was encircled by police officials.

"The police officer then reiterated his threat saying "Aap aase nahin manoge..." and "...Abhi batao, tum paise diye, aap mile the inse..." while referring to an individual who Mr Singh did not know. Explicit attempts were made to compel Mr Singh to narrate falsehoods or face severe consequences."

It says the police officer was saying "...abhi bhi nahin bologe toh humare pass aur bhi raaste hain".

"Mr Singh was left with deep bruises and injury marks on his hand following the assault on him in custody. All due process was disregarded, procedural safeguards were sidelined and a horrific, horrendous and heinous exercise to assault him in custody, torture, harm and physically break him down were undertaken," the application says.

"The police officers repeatedly tried to psychologically pressurise and coerce Mr Singh to extract a false narrative that never was in relation to the alleged TRP scam," it adds.

It says they threatened him by using phrases like "...tum toh phass gaya" and said that his ordinary life would never be the same by listing examples like not being able to get a passport or travelling outside the state.

"While Mr Singh maintained that there was no wrongdoing and repeatedly stated that he had not made any payment to manipulate TRPs, he was threatened by the senior police officer of the Respondent No. 3. In fact, one of the police officers intimidated Singh by saying- 'humare pass doosrae raaste bhi hain ...half hour later you will say... 10 days later you will". This was an open threat to the physical wellbeing of Singh to harass and intimidate him, put fear in his mind, an attempt to psychologically break him and threaten his safety," it says.

The application says the Mumbai Police "repeatedly changed the statement" given by Singh and asked him to sign them.

"Before Mr Singh's court appearances for hearing of his remand/bail applications, the police officers would not let Mr Singh read his statements and would force him to sign the said document. When Mr Singh raised the issue with the Respondent no. 3 police officers multiple times, he was bluntly told that the statement was in Marathi and "...kuch bhi nahin hota hai". Without letting Mr Singh know as to the statements made by him, he apprehends that the said statements were being surreptitiously altered before he signed them," it says

The Republic TV Network has also noted that black cloth was put around Singh at all times to deny him "his right to dignity" and he was told that this was the "process" and it was done so to avoid media attention.

It said Singh was treated like a hardened criminal in custody at a time when the investigation was still on and there was no evidence to establish any case against him.

Singh had appeared before the Mumbai police on October 9, October 11, October 20 and October 21 and was arrested by the Mumbai police on November 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)