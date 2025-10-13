New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Congress leader Manoj Kumar on Monday requested the top leadership of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar to announce the seat-sharing arrangement soon for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections.

Kumar also hinted that the Opposition's seat-sharing formula will be announced on Tuesday.

Also Read | Rajasthan Road Accident: 2 Killed, 3 Injured After Ambulance Skids on Oil Spill, Collides With Truck on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway.

He told ANI, "We have full faith in our leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. We request that they finalise and announce the seat-sharing arrangement as soon as possible."

"You might be thinking there is a delay, but our leaders hold meetings to ensure there is no injustice (against party leaders). As far as I know, it (seat-sharing arrangements) will be announced by tomorrow," he added.

Also Read | Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025: From iPhone 16 to Samsung Galaxy S24 and Nothing Phone 3, Explore Smartphone Deals, Bank Offers and Discounts.

He also took a dig at the NDA, saying Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's share in Bihar's politics is reducing as the Janata Dal (United) is set to contest on an equal number of seats, 101, as the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He said that Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) will contest on double the seats as compared to the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), which got six seats each in the NDA's seat-sharing arrangement

Manoj Kumar said, "Nitish Kumar used to be the big brother and now they are equal. After the elections, he will get smaller. Some people were talking about 15-20 seats, but how did they agree on six seats? Mukesh Sahani will receive a double of it."

"No matter what they (NDA) do, the people of Bihar are ready to remove them (NDA) and bring 'maha parivartan'," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, the NDA officially announced its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Under the arrangement, the BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest 29 seats. The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will contest six seats each.

The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting of votes to be held on November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)