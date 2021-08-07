Leh (Ladakh) [India], August 7 (ANI): Ladakh Home Department, in its official notification, directed the Superintendents and Deputy Superintendents stating that 'residents of the protected area' can visit other protected areas 'without any permit'.

As per the order by the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, "....In the aforesaid identification documents to be issued to the residents of the Protected areas, the concerned Superintendents/ Deputy Superintendents, shall also specify the Protected areas lying in other Tehsils/ Districts which the holders of the said documents may visit for bona fide purpose without any permit."

Also Read | Realme GT Explorer Master Edition Suitcase Orange Colour Variant Leaked Ahead of its India Launch.

The order was approved by the Lieutenant Governor of UT of Ladakh, RK Mathur.

Meanwhile, 'Pani Maah' initiative is being run at the Block and Panchayat level in two phases to promote Jal Jeevan Mission in the Union territory. The first phase is being run from August 1-14 and the second phase will run from August 16-30, 2021, informed the official release by the Ministry of Jal Shakti. (ANI)

Also Read | JEE-Main 2021 Results Announced, 17 Candidates Score 100 Percentile in 3rd Edition of Engineering Entrance Exam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)