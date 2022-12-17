Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 17 (ANI): Residents of the Pamban area in Rameswaram have opposed the opening of an AC bar here.

They initially filed a complaint with the Rameswaram DSP office on Thursday. After that, they submitted a petition to the Pamban Police Inspector on Friday.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Woman Gets ‘High-Profile Sex Racket’ Offer Over Phone, Caller Says ‘Good Money for Maintaining Physical Relations With Rich Women’; Case Registered.

They apprehended that if an AC bar still gets opened despite the public opposition, it would pose a threat to the law and order situation of the area.

Therefore, the local people decided to meet the District Collector of Ramanathapuram soon and submit a petition to stop the opening of this AC bar.

Also Read | Assam's Special 'Manohari Gold Tea' Sold at Rs 1.15 Lakh per Kg in Dibrugarh; Highest Ever Bid for Tea.

In the temple town of Rameswaram, three liquor shops still functioning in Pamban despite the Court has issued order to remove these shops from the area.

Thousands of liquor lovers from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam area visit these bars frequently. Local people had pointed out multiple issues caused by these drunkards at regular basis.

It was alleged that after buying alcohol many drunkards sit on the pavements in front of the shops and start behaving in a questionable manner. This would terrify the students and women who pass by that area.

Drunkards also cause traffic congestion on the main roads leading to the railway station and bus stop, alleged local people.

The area has become more accident-prone as drunkards rush to the area in a hurry. The tourists fall easy prey for the accidents, pointed out by the local people.

Despite many petitions sent from Tahsildar to the Collector and the Chief Minister earlier, the liquor shops were not closed. In such grave situation, launching of another AC bar quite irked the localites and they would go all the way to stop it, said the local people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)