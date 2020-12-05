Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): The legislative assembly unanimously resolved that the present situation in the state is not conducive for the conduct of the election in February 2021 and further resolved that suitable legal provisions be incorporated in the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Act 1994 and consequent rules to handle such situation.

After the suspension of 10 TDP MLAs and a walkout of former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and other TDP MLAs, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy spoke on agreement with AMUL and said it will benefit the women and milk farmers will get additional income.

Also Read | No Bharat Bandh on December 5; Tribal Army to Support Nationwide Strike Called by Farmers’ Union on December 8.

He said they expected that Chandrababu Naidu will be in the house while the discussion on agreement with AMUL is held, but he is thinking of mere selfish motives. Chandrababu sent his MLAs into the speaker's podium and created a ruckus, and intentionally got suspended from the house.

The CM alleged that Chandrababu Naidu is propagating lies about the government through a section of media. While giving an explanation on pensions, Reddy said their government had increased welfare pensions from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2250 on July 8, 2019; will increase the pension amount to Rs 2,500 on July 8, 2021, to Rs 2750 on July 8, 2022, and to Rs 3000 on July 8, 2023.

Also Read | Farmers’ Protest: British MPs Write to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Farmers’ Agitation, Ask to Raise Issue with Indian Govt.

Reddy alleged that Chandrababu Naidu had killed the cooperative sector in a planned manner. He reminded that the government milk dairies were brought into the ambit of AP Mutually Aided Cooperative Societies (AP MACS) during the Chandrababu regime, which became a blow to the government dairies.

Jagan said that the Heritage company gets profits whenever Chandrababu is in power. Heritage share value was Rs 100 in 2014, it increased to Rs 827 in 2017. Its value has decreased to Rs 200 by March 2020; he explained. It is the credit of Chandrababu Naidu for shut down of Chittoor dairy, he sarcastically commented. The unethical practices of private dairies during the Chandrababu regime had caused severe losses to dairies in the cooperative sector, he said. Jagan expressed confidence that his government's agreement with AMUL will benefit the milk producers' social and financial conditions.

Later discussion is held on the corona pandemic. Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas and CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy explained the measures taken by the state government in combat against corona.

The legislative assembly worked for 39 hours in 5 days. 18 bills are introduced, two bills are withdrawn, 19 bills are passed and two resolutions are made in this session. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)