New Delhi, March 13: At least six persons sustained injuries after a fire broke out at an eatery at the Connaught Place market in the national capital, fire service authorities said on Thursday.

Six fire tenders were rushed to douse the blaze that broke out in the kitchen of the Bikkgane Biryani situated at P Block of the market., the Delhi Fire Service said. Connaught Place Fire: Blaze Erupts at Bikkgane Biryani Restaurant in Delhi, 6 Injured (Watch Video).

Bikkgane Biryani Restuarant

#WATCH | Fire broke out in the kitchen of a restaurant at Connaught Place in Delhi today. 6 fire tenders were rushed to the site. The fire had broken out due to a leakage in an LPG cylinder. 6 people sustained burn injuries. They were rushed to DFS units. (Video: Delhi Fire… pic.twitter.com/k3gwAeJb5d — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2025

The fire originated in the kitchen due to a leak from an LPG cylinder, the DFS said, adding they received an alert around 11.55 am. All six injured were taken to the RML Hospital in the city for medical treatment An investigation into the incident has been handed over to the Connaught Place Police Station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)