A fire broke out at Bikkgane Biryani restaurant in Connaught Place on Thursday morning, injuring six people with severe burns, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said. The fire, caused by an LPG cylinder leakage in the kitchen, was reported at 11:55 am. DFS dispatched six fire tenders to the site, but the blaze was yet to be controlled. The injured were rushed to RML Hospital for treatment. Authorities are investigating the incident for further details. Kingdom of Dreams Fire: Thick Black Smoke Billows Into Sky As Major Blaze Erupts at Entertainment Complex KOD in Gurugram (Watch Videos).

Bikkgane Biryani Restaurant Fire

#WATCH | Fire broke out in the kitchen of a restaurant at Connaught Place in Delhi today. 6 fire tenders were rushed to the site. The fire had broken out due to a leakage in an LPG cylinder. 6 people sustained burn injuries. They were rushed to DFS units. (Video: Delhi Fire… pic.twitter.com/k3gwAeJb5d — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2025

