India News | Retired IAS Officer Surrenders Before ED Court in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jun 1 (PTI) Retired IAS officer Ashok Singhvi, who is an accused in a money laundering case, surrendered before a special Enforcement Directorate court here on Monday.

Singhvi, the former principal secretary (mines) in Rajasthan, surrendered before the special ED court in the matter related to a mining scam which was unearthed by Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau in 2015.

Later, the Enforcement Directorate had initiated investigation against Singhvi and other accused involved in the scam.

The court had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Singhvi in January last year, which was challenged in the High Court.

The High Court upheld the special court's order, following which Singhvi has now surrendered.

“He surrendered before the special court today and the court has sent him to judicial custody. We have moved a bail application in the court which will be taken up for hearing tomorrow,” Deepak Chauhan, counsel for Singhvi, said.

