New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy will be the next chief minister of the state.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal made the announcement here and said that Revanth Reddy will be the new leader of the Congress Legislative Party in the state. He said the swearing-in ceremony of the new government will take place on December 7.

Venugopal said the decision was taken by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge following a report given by AICC in-charge of the state Manikrao Thakare and the party's special observer after a meeting of newly-elected MLAs.

"Congress President has decided to go with Revanth Reddy as the new CLP of the Telangana Legislative Party. The swearing-in ceremony of the new Telangana CM is to be held on December 7."

Revanth Reddy, seen as a strong critic of outgoing Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was a face of the Congress poll effort in the state and ran a spirited campaign.

Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time, winning 64 of 119 seats.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which ruled India's youngest state for 10 years, won 38 seats. BJP won eight seats and AIMIM got seven. Revanth Reddy is MP from Malkajgiri in the state.

He was appointed as president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee in June 2021 replacing N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. (ANI)

