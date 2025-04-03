Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 3 (ANI): Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashoka on Wednesday warned of intensifying the protest if the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs is not revoked. He said that Speaker UT Khader did not even extend the courtesy of speaking to the suspended MLAs.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, he stated that the MLAs had staged a protest against the reservation granted to Muslims and a "honey-trap" attempt against Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 3: Sam Manekshaw, Cobie Smulders, Vikrant Massey and Gabriel Jesus - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 3.

He added that if Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced an investigation into the honey-trap allegation or provided any clarification, the protest could have been withdrawn.

Ashoka further accused the Speaker of siding with the Congress government. With cabinet reshuffling on the horizon, R Ashoka claimed that the Speaker expects to secure a ministerial position by taking action against opposition members.

Also Read | Who Is Kamya Mishra? All You Need To Know About Bihar's 'Lady Singham' IPS Officer Who Quit Civil Services at 28.

He emphasized that the Speaker's chair is highly respectable, yet while he welcomes people for photographs, he suspends MLAs for protesting near the podium.

BJP MLAs were suspended for six months from the Karnataka Assembly on March 21, for showing "indiscipline" and "disrespecting" the Speaker, following which they were forcefully evicted from the House by the marshals as they refused to leave.

The MLAs were suspended on the last day of the assembly's budget session after they staged a protest against 4 per cent reservation to Muslims in public contracts and demanded a judicial probe into the "honey-trap" attempt against Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna.

Meanwhile, the BJP state president and MLA BY Vijayendra slammed the Congress government, alleging that the party only guarantees price hikes.

In protest against the recent price increases, the BJP launched an overnight protest at Bengaluru's Freedom Park on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, Vijayendra criticised the government for claiming to fulfil promises but failing to implement them properly.

He pointed out that despite assurances of fulfilling guarantees within 24 hours of coming to power, the government has still not effectively enforced them even after several months.

Vijayendra urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to step out of his air-conditioned room and tour the entire state, not just Bengaluru, along with his ministers.

He drew a historical comparison, stating that past kings used to disguise themselves and interact with their people before implementing beneficial policies.

He further suggested that if Siddaramaiah was feeling insecure about his position, he should take Deputy CM DK Shivakumar along with him on these visits. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)