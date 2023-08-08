Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 8 (ANI): Baramulla, a northern district of J&K Union Territory (UT), has recently emerged as a symbol of progress in the dairy industry, leading the state’s White Revolution. With an astounding daily milk production of over 5.5 lakh litres in the year 2022–23, Baramulla has demonstrated remarkable growth in this sector.

In the year 2011-12, Jammu region produced approximately 7.86 lakh litres of milk, while Kashmir contributed around 7.69 lakh litres. Even then, Baramulla district stood out, producing about 1.21 lakh litres of milk, showcasing its immense potential in the dairy sector.

Over the years, Baramulla has consistently increased its milk production capacity, transforming into a force to be reckoned with in the dairy industry. Dairy farmers and stakeholders in the district have wholeheartedly embraced modern practices, including advanced cattle rearing techniques and improved veterinary care, leading to a substantial rise in milk output.

One of the critical factors behind Baramulla’s dairy success is the support it has received from the local and state governments. Various initiatives, subsidies, and assistance programs aimed at boosting the dairy sector have encouraged farmers to invest in dairy farming and milk production. The establishment of dairy processing plants and cold storage facilities has further enhanced milk storage and distribution capabilities, significantly reducing wastage and ensuring a steady supply of milk.

This ascent to success is a testament to the district administration’s unwavering commitment to modernizing the dairy industry and meeting the ever-increasing demands of the population.

The positive impact of Baramulla's success in the dairy industry extends beyond the sector itself. It has triggered a ripple effect on the local economy and livelihoods of the people. Increased milk production has generated employment opportunities for farmers and dairy workers, stimulating economic growth in the region. The dairy sector’s growth has also created ancillary businesses, such as transportation, packaging, and retail, which contribute to the overall development of the local economy.

During his monthly radio program ‘Mann ki Baat’ last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered praise on the progress in Baramulla district, hailing it as the new face of the White Revolution. The Prime Minister acknowledged the district’s phenomenal achievement of producing over 5.5 lakh litres of milk daily and commended the collective efforts of the community and local administration in making this possible. He also highlighted how positive developments in Jammu and Kashmir are gaining recognition worldwide.

The Prime Minister had previously discussed the popularity of Kashmir’s famous Nadru (lotus stem) not just within the country but also internationally. Now, with the emergence of Baramulla as a dairy powerhouse, the region is making headlines for another agricultural success story. The people of Baramulla have taken the initiative to address the long-standing milk shortage by actively engaging in dairy farming, and notably, women have been at the forefront of this sector’s growth, seizing the opportunity and contributing significantly to its success.

Hazim Gojree, a local dairy farmer, said, “The transformation in the dairy industry here has been remarkable. With the government’s help and modern practices, we have been able to enhance our milk production capacity significantly. This not only improved our income but also provided stable employment to many in our community. I am proud to be a part of this positive change.”

“Initially, I was hesitant to take up dairy farming ,however, with the encouragement and support from my family, I decided to venture into this field. Today, I am proud of my decision, as my dairy business is thriving, and I am contributing to my family’s income while also inspiring other men in the area to explore new opportunities.” He added.

As Baramulla continues to inspire other regions, it showcases the immense potential of the dairy sector in driving positive change and prosperity in the agricultural landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

