Kolkata, Feb 26 (PTI) The parents of the murdered woman doctor of RG Kar hospital are traveling to New Delhi on Thursday to meet the CBI director regarding the ongoing probe into the crime.

"We will be travelling to New Delhi tomorrow morning and will try to meet the CBI director. We had written to him regarding an appointment but there was no reply. Still, we are trying our luck," the father told PTI.

The parents, who will be accompanied by five representatives of the joint platform of doctors, will also meet their counsel in connection with the hearing of the case in the Supreme Court.

They are scheduled to return to the city on Thursday night.

The body of the 31-year-old medic with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of RG Kar hospital on August 9.

