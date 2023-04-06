Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Apr 6 (PTI) The autopsy of a rhinoceros calf found here found that its cause of death was a rupture of the diaphragm and the intestines after being attacked by another male rhino, officials said on Thursday.

The carcass was found on Tuesday evening in the Rhino rehabilitation area (Phase II) in the Belrayan range of Dudhwa National Park.

Deputy Director of Dudhwa National Park Rengaraju T told PTI that multiple injury marks -- mostly puncture wounds -- were detected on the shoulder and abdominal area of the carcass, indicating a severe attack by another rhinoceros.

he said that following NTCA guidelines, a post-mortem was conducted by a team of three veterinary doctors to ascertain the cause of death.

Rhino rehabilitation area (RRA Phase II) was developed along the Bhadi Tal in the Belrayan range in an area of 14 sq km in April 2018 where four Rhinos from the existing RRA-I were shifted RRA-I has presently 40 rhinos as per recently concluded rhino population estimation.

The habitat conditions in RRA-II suited the rhinos whose population rose to six, however, with the Tuesday Rhino casualty, their number has now come to five.

