Over the years, humans have been illegally poaching the armoured giant of our planet for their horns and blood, which are used in traditional Asian medicines as they are said to contain a cure for diseases like cancer and increased male virility. These giant mammals come under the critically endangered species of animals, and subsequently, World Rhino Day is marked annually to draw everybody's attention to the rhinoceros. World Rhino Day 2022 will be observed on Thursday, 22 September. We have curated a compilation of viral videos of these astonishing animals to help you learn more about these majestic critters. Video of Rhinoceros Racing Down a Street in Urban Area Goes Viral; Clip Sparks Chatter Among Netizens.

Don't Take Rhinos For Granted

Watch Cute Little Baby Rhino:

Wild Rhino Roaming in City Area!

Rhino And Friend

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)