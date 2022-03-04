New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Law Minister Kiren Rijiju who is overseeing the evacuation of Indians from war-hit Ukraine through Slovakia on Friday called on the prime minister of the Slovak Republic.

The Indian embassy in Slovakia tweeted about the meeting.

Also Read | Sarbananda Sonowal Announces Over Rs 100 Crore Investment to Develop AYUSH Healthcare Sector in Nagaland.

Rijiju is among the four Union ministers sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his special envoys to Ukraine's neighbouring countries as part of the Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian nationals.

"Hon'ble Minister Kiren Rijiju called on Prime Minister Eduard Heger of the Slovak Republic and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message, and expressed gratitude for the help extended in evacuating back to India the Indian nationals who have come from Ukraine," the embassy tweeted.

Also Read | Karnataka: Police Arrest Man For Blackmailing Women With Nude Selfies Video, Photos and Exorted Money in Bengaluru.

The other ministers who are in the region are Gen V K Singh (retd), Hardeep Singh Puri and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Over 10,300 Indians have been brought back from Ukraine in 48 flights under 'Operation Ganga' since Russia launched a military offensive.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)