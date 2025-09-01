New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): In a major push to strengthen women-led enterprises and integrate them into India's growth story, the Alliance for Global Good - Gender Equity and Equality along with 'The Women's Collective Forum' announced the launch of SPARK collective, a flagship initiative designed to build leaders, strengthen networks, and power growth for women entrepreneurs across the country.

The initiative launched by former Union Minister Smriti Irani aims to directly engage one lakh women entrepreneurs across 300 locations in India, equipping them with tools for governance and compliance, English and communication readiness, digital adoption, marketing strategies, and leadership pathways. Alongside, it will generate a white paper and replication toolkit to share its learnings with economies across the Global South.

Speaking at the launch of the initiative, Smriti Irani said, "Today I have the pleasure of saying ladies and a smattering of gentlemen. But is that the justice that we have sought? We have wanted every room to be a room full of equity, to be a room full of possibility. And what is to be launched today is what the average Indian citizen who comes together can launch."

Anchored by the Women's Collective Forum and supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the British Council, SPARK seeks to address the "missing middle" of India's entrepreneurial landscape--women who have moved beyond micro-level self-help activities but remain excluded from access to capital, markets, and institutional business systems.

With global consulting giant Deloitte as a 'knowledge partner', the initiative will engage with 1,00,000 women entrepreneurs across 300 locations in India, providing them with relevant resources, including peer networks and visibility platforms.

It focuses on enterprise-strengthening areas that enable sustainable growth, viz governance and compliance, English and communication readiness, digital and marketing adoption & leadership and institutional representation.

Each entrepreneur will participate in structured sessions, peer networks, and market-facing pathways that help their businesses transition from the micro-level to resilient, growth-oriented enterprises.

The 'Spark' initiative has worked to create a 360-degree ecosystem that rests on six key sub-initiatives, focusing on providing relevant skill sets to women entrepreneurs.

These initiatives include Spark KAUSHAL, Spark HER MBA, Spark X, Spark NIDHI, Spark MIRA, Spark BAZAAR, Spark SAMRIDDHI KENDRA, and Spark SAARTHI.

'Spark KAUSHAL' will provide industry-relevant skills - from digital literacy to vocational skills, helping women build entrepreneurial capacity and take their ventures to the next level.

'Spark Her MBA', which can be seen as a mini business accelerator for women entrepreneurs, will place cohorts in select cities with management institutes and corporates to ultimately seek integration into government skilling missions and (Corporate Social Responsibility) CSR programs.

'Spark X' is an executive leadership development program for seasoned entrepreneurs. Its duration will be three to four months, encompassing advanced leadership modules, community building, and network development.

'Spark NIDHI' is a holistic financing instrument providing micro-credit and growth capital for women-led enterprises.

'Spark MITRA', on the other hand, is a structured mentorship network that focuses on creating a sustained, multi-layered mentorship ecosystem, where women entrepreneurs gain access to seasoned leaders, peer mentors, and domain experts.

'Spark BAZAAR' will enable women entrepreneurs to tap into existing marketplaces, both physical and digital, unlocking domestic and global demand for their enterprises. 'Spark SAMRIDDHI KENDRA' will enable district-level facilitation centres in over 300 locations, serving as one-stop hubs for training, mentoring, compliance support, and market linkages.

Moreover, 'Spark SAARTHI' will allow partnering for collective impact, focusing on catalysing partnerships, strengthening ecosystems, and enabling scale for women-led enterprises.

"It's time for women-led enterprises in India to Rise and Roar. I am happy to announce the launch of the SPARK 100K Collective, a flagship initiative under the Alliance for Global Good: Gender Equity & Equality, aimed at empowering 100,000 women entrepreneurs across the country with funds, freedom, and the capacity to scale," Irani posted on X.

News agency ANI and media conglomerate Times of India group have also partnered with the Spark Collective as media partners. (ANI)

