Rishikesh, January 11: SDRF recovered the body of the woman officer and wildlife warden (SDO) on Thursday. SDRF started the search operation early in the morning near Chilla powerhouse, as per the orders of Shri Manikant Mishra, Commandant SDRF. Inspector Kavindra Sajwan, present on the spot, said that the recovered body had been identified as that of the female officer missing in the incident that occurred on Monday.

SDRF handed over the body to the district police for further action. SDRF began the search for the missing officer on Monday, but the operation was halted at night due to darkness. The operation was resumed again on Tuesday and proved effective on Thursday after the successful recovery of the body of the female officer. SDRF carried out an intensive search using state-of-the-art equipment like sonar and underwater drones. Uttarakhand Road Accident: Two Forest Officials Among Four Dead in Rishikesh As Patrol Vehicles Crashes Into Tree, One Missing.

SDRF's deep divers searched at depth till the bottom of the Shakti canal using the scuba diving technique. The water level of the Chila Shakti Canal was reduced on Thursday, and the body was recovered with the help of deep divers, rafts, motor boats, etc. On Monday, in a tragic incident in the Laxman Jhula police station area of Uttarakhand, a forest department vehicle met with an accident between Rishikesh and Chilla. Uttarakhand Road Accident Video: SDRF Rescue Driver Trapped Inside Bus After Vehicle Collides With Truck Near Byasi.

There were ten people in the vehicle, out of whom four died on the spot. Five people were injured, and one woman officer went missing as she fell into the canal. Notably, the forest department vehicle crashed due to a technical fault on Monday. The accident occurred during the speed trial of the vehicle when it crashed near the Chilla powerhouse.

