Jaipur, Jul 11 (PTI) A grant of Rs 10 crore for Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) has been approved by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, a statement said on Saturday.

The grant will be used for the payment of salaries and pension of RTDC employees, it said.

Also Read | Swapna Suresh, Main Kerala Gold Smuggling Case, Taken Into Custody by NIA in Bengaluru.

During the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the revenue collection of the RTDC hotels had dropped significantly and problems were being faced in payment of salaries and pension, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)