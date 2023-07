Patna (Bihar) [India], July 19 (ANI): Bihar minister and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav was admitted to Mediversal Hospital in Patna after he complained of chest pain.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on August 16, 2022, Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD leader and brother of Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, took oath as a minister in the Bihar cabinet. (ANI)

