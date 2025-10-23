Patna (Bihar) [India], October 23 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday claimed that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) "tortured" Congress and other parties in the Mahagathbandhan to declare Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the alliance for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Dy CM Choudhary alleged that the RJD fielded candidates against Congress and alliance partners to force them to accept Tejashwi as the CM face.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Samrat Choudhary said, "Lalu Yadav declared the CM face of Mahagathbandhan through hooliganism and torturing Congress and other parties, by fielding candidates against them, just the way they spread 'jungle raj' in Bihar."

Further, he took a jibe at Tejashwi Yadav for charges against him in the IRCTC Hotel tender case.

"Now, his son, a registered criminal, is envisioning himself as the CM, and this is a shameful day for democracy," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nityanand Rai also slammed Tejashwi Yadav over corruption charges.

Rai told ANI, "The one who has become synonymous with corruption and the one who has proven guilty on corruption charges, if he is saying such things, it becomes even more shocking. Bihar has gone back many years because of this one person who accumulated immense wealth and built empires for his family."

"Tejashwi Yadav has proven corruption charges against him, so what is the need to prove that he is not corrupt?" the Union Minister claimed.

This comes after senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot declared Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar. Mukesh Sahani, who heads the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), has been named the Deputy CM nominee.

Opposition Mahagathbandhan will release its joint manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections on October 28 in Patna, sources in the alliance told ANI on Thursday.

Sources said that Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will also begin their campaign for the Bihar Assembly elections on October 28, after the Chhath Puja festival.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will address joint rallies before the first Phase of voting and, after that, for the seats in the second Phase of voting, they added.

The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

