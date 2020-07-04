Patna, July 4: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that he was concerned about the health of Bihar Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, who had sent their swab samples for COVID-19 testing this evening after attending the swearing-in ceremony of MLCs, in which BJP leader and chairperson Awadhesh Narayan Singh, who tested positive had participated.

The leader of the main opposition party in the State further said that he wanted the CM to not just get himself tested but also increase the number of tests being done across Bihar. He also said that he would ask MLCs from his own party to get tested for the infection.

"Just two days back the oath ceremony of newly elected MLCs was held in which both the Chief Minister and the Deputy CM attended. They not just attended but also sat with Awadeshji, who along with his family members has tested positive for coronavirus," Yadav told ANI here.

"The distance between them was also not much. In this situation, while we pray for the health and speedy recovery of Awadeshji and his family members, we are also concerned about the health of the Bihar CM and his deputy," he said.

The oath ceremony of new members of the Bihar Legislative Council took place on July 1. At the event, the chief minister was seen taking a seat on a podium along with three other leaders including Awadhesh Narayan Singh.

"We have always been urging for the number of tests to be increased in Bihar. The state fares very poorly in the number of tests conducted, taking the huge population of the state into consideration. The facilities for random testing should also be started. The government should focus on these measures," the RJD leader said.

Yadav also raised the concern that with the only dedicated COVID-19 hospital in the state, NMCH, being submerged due to heavy rainfall in the state capital the treatment of people would be severely affected in the coming days.

"The CM is more concerned about the upcoming elections rather than people and fighting the pandemic. Had there been better planning done in the last 90 days then it would not have reached the Chief Minister," Yadav said, attacking the government.

He also said that the prices which are being charged for conducting the tests in private labs should be capped in the state to help the poor.

