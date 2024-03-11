New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against several individuals after a scuffle broke out over a road rage incident, which further escalated into cross-firing from both sides.

A video of the incident has gone viral which shows people beating each other up with sticks and hurling stones at one another.

The Delhi Police said that they received a call from the Police Control Room (PCR) at 2:33 p.m. on Sunday about firing at a lane at Sangam Vihar in Delhi's Wazirabad, following which the Station House Officer and his team rushed to the spot.

After conducting an inquiry, it came to light that initially a quarrel broke out between one Shavez and Salman, both residents of Delhi's Sangam Vihar over a scooter sliding abrasively against a mini-truck, police said.

The quarrel escalated into a scuffle among the relatives, friends, and neighbours of both sides which led to firing and counter-firing, police said adding that no one was injured in the firing. A total of three persons sustained injuries in the quarrel.

One Mohsin has been apprehended with his pistol for allegedly firing, police said. Another accused, Arshad who cross-fired has also been apprehended, they said.

The police have registered a case against all accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. The investigation is in progress. (ANI)

