India News | Robbery Bid Foiled, 4 Held in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Delhi Police has foiled a robbery bid and arrested four men in Dwarka, officials said on Tuesday.

Nakul Chauhan (20), Sonu (19), Shivam (20) and Imran (19) were on a recce to loot a petrol pump when the police personnel nabbed them at Bharat Vihar roundabout near Dwarka Sector-14 metro station on Monday, said DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse.

The four suspects had come from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur to Delhi to commit robbery at the petrol pump in Dwarka, officials said.

Chauhan, who had worked as a helper at the petrol pump two years ago, brought his associates to Delhi to rob the fuel station, they said.

He told them that huge amount of cash is kept at the petrol pump on Monday and at night there are less workers, the officials said.

A pistol with three live cartridges, two country-made guns with six live cartridges and one knife was recovered from their possession, the DCP said.

Investigations revealed that one Robin provided them weapons and the car they were travelling in, he said.

