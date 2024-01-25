India News | Robust Security Measures Implemented for Devotees Visiting Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): Ayodhya has implemented robust security measures to accommodate devotees flocking from across the country to visit the newly constructed Shri Ram Temple.

The Additional Director General (ADG) of Lucknow Zone, Piyush Mordia, reported that despite the large influx, arrangements are in place.

"Irrespective of the large number of devotees who came to visit the temple, everyone could have 'darshan' of Lord Ram," Piyush Mordia said.

"To streamline the movement of devotees, dedicated lanes have been established, facilitating a systematic approach towards the temple, he added.

ADG Piyush Mordia emphasised the organised manner in which the proceedings are being handled to enhance the overall experience for pilgrims.

"I would request that everyone not carry their bags and luggage with them when they visit the temple. Leave the luggage in the cloakrooms set up at the railway station and bus stand, and if, for some reason, they have to carry it with them, kindly deposit it inside the public facilitation booth set up on the temple premises. This will ease your burden and not cause any trouble to others," Piyush Mordia said.

Meanwhile, braving the fog and cold early in the morning on Thursday, devotees continued to arrive for the darshan of Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya three days after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

Also, IG Range Ayodhya Praveen Kumar elaborated on arrangements made for effective crowd management.

"Today is the festival of Paush Poornima in which people take a holy dip first. People from the surrounding areas are coming on foot. There are two queues one kilometre long each. Any belongings have to be kept in the Public Facilitation Centre (PFC). There are baggage scanners installed. There is also a physical frisking centre."

IG Range Ayodhya, Praveen Kumar, highlighted the measures taken to ensure the safety and security of devotees.

"The public transport system has been improved for the safe travel of outsiders. We are constantly assuring security in the place. Devotees arriving are having darshan with discipline. There is enthusiasm among people but there is no haphazardness. The administration and police personnel are working well on the orders of Honourable Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."

IG Range Ayodhya, Praveen Kumar, also appealed to people to reduce their luggage for a better experience at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. (ANI)

