Chandigarh, Feb 16 (PTI) A four-year-old boy succumbed to bullet injuries on Tuesday which he sustained in last week's wrestling arena shootout in Haryana's Rohtak district, taking the death toll in the massacre to six.

The boy was undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak. His parents, Manoj and Sakshi Malik, were among five people killed on the spot in Friday's (February 12) shooting at the wrestling venue.

"The boy died today," a Rohtak police official said over the phone on Tuesday.

He had sustained a bullet wound to the head, the official added.

A wrestling coach, Sukhvinder, was arrested in Delhi on February 13 for allegedly committing the crime.

The coach was recently fired from his job following some complaints against him, the police had said earlier.

A wrestling coach, identified as Satish, and a woman player were also among those killed.

