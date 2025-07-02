Guwahati (Assam) [India] July 2 (ANI): In a determined effort to safeguard vulnerable passengers and curb human trafficking, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has achieved notable success during the period from 25th to 29th June, 2025, an official statement said.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, said that a total of 22 minors, along with 3 men and 2 women, were rescued from various railway stations of NFR by RPF during that period.

"All rescued individuals were safely handed over to Child Line authorities, NGOs, their respective parents & local police for further necessary action to be undertaken. On 25th and 26th June 2025, major rescue operations were conducted by RPF teams of Katihar, Kishanganj and Samsi. During these operations, a total of 5 runaway minor boys were successfully rescued by the respective teams and were later handed over to the designated Childline authorities for their safe custody. Similarly, on 27th June 2025, the RPF team of Kamakhya rescued 1 runaway minor boy, at Kamakhya Railway Station. The minor was subsequently handed over to Child Line, Kamakhya for safe custody," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

He further said that, at New Bongaigaon Railway Station, on 28th June 2025, a team of RPF Post, New Bongaigaon rescued 5 runaway minors (Girls), including one man, at New Bongaigaon.

"In this operation, 5 minors were subsequently handed over to Child Line, Bongaigaon for safe custody. The man was detained at the RPF Post/New Bongaigaon for further inquiry and necessary legal action. Additionally, on 29th June 2025, the RPF team from New Coochbehar rescued a missing man at New Coochbehar Railway Station. Following proper identification and verification procedures, he was safely reunited with his family," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

Under the "Meri Saheli" initiative, which focuses on the safety and well-being of women passengers, especially for those who are travelling alone, the RPF dedicated lady squads, who being consistently proactive and vigilant.

"Their continuous efforts have ensured a secure travel environment for numerous women passengers across NFR. The Railway Protection Force of NFR remains steadfast in its mission to enhance passenger safety through timely interventions, vigilant patrolling and a range of passenger-friendly measures with special emphasis on the protection of women and children," the Northeast Frontier Railway CPRO said. (ANI)

