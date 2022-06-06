Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Jun 6 (PTI) An offering of Rs.10 crore has been made to the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here on Monday by a devotee-family, a temple official said.

Also Read | CLAT 2022 Admit Card Released At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket.

Also Read | RBI Monetary Policy Meet: Here's Some of the Expectations.

After offering worship at the shrine, Gopal Bala Krishnan, along with his family members, handed over the demand draft for the amount to TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanoms) additional executive officer A. Venkata Dharma Reddy, the official said.

The family, based in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, requested the TTD to use the donation for its welfare trusts that offer pilgrims free meals besides education and healthcare for the poor, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)