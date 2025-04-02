New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The Indian Railways has spent Rs 282.1 crore out of Rs 521.36 crore to develop a railway manufacturing unit at Kazipet, Telangana, which will be capable of manufacturing and maintaining a variety of modern rolling stocks, the government said on Wednesday.

Raising the long pending public demand for establishing Kazipet as a separate rail division, Congress MP Kadiyam Kavya asked the steps being taken by the government to expedite the completion of ongoing railway projects, including the Kazipet railway wagon manufacturing unit, in Telangana.

“Division on the Indian Railways is set up keeping in view factors like size, workload, accessibility, traffic pattern and other operational/administrative requirements etc. consistent with the needs of economy and efficiency. Secunderabad division is serving the needs of lines within its jurisdiction, including Kazipet, and present arrangement is working satisfactorily,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written statement in the Lok Sabha.

“Creation/upgradation of rolling stock manufacturing / maintenance infrastructure is a continuous process in the Indian Railways and is based on the operational, traffic requirements etc.,” he added.

The minister said the “Indian Railways has planned to develop a railway manufacturing unit at Kazipet, Telangana, at a cost of ? 521.36 crore which will be capable of manufacturing and maintaining a variety of modern rolling stocks”.

“Till February, 2025, expenditure amounting to ? 282.1 crore has already been made on this work,” he added.

