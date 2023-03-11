Coimbatore, Mar 11 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday seized Rs 3.8 crore worth gold ornaments from 11 passengers upon their arrival here from Sharjah, officials said.

Also Read | Land-for-Job Scam Case: Tejashwi Yadav Unlikely to Appear for CBI Questioning, Seeks Fresh Date.

The volume of the seizure was around 6.62 kg, DRI sources said.

Also Read | Tejashwi Yadav Summoned By CBI: Govt Indulging in Politics of ‘Suppressing’ Unyielding Voices of Opposition, Says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Based on a tip-off that the passengers of Air Arabia were smuggling in gold, the officials carried out a search and seized them hidden in their pants, shoes and rectum, they said.

Arjunan, a resident of Kallakurichi, had 500 grams of gold ornaments and was arrested. Interrogation is underway with other passengers, sources added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)