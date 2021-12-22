New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Sasmit Patra has condemned the behaviour of TMC MP Derek O'Brien's and his action of flinging the Rule Book furiously in the direction of the Chair during the discussion in the Upper House.

The Trinamool Congress MP, earlier on Tuesday, was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remaining winter session of Parliament for throwing Rule Book on the reporters' table during a discussion on the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021'.

Also Read | iQoo U5 5G Smartphone With 50MP Dual Rear Cameras Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Sasmit Patra in his observation report read, "Derek O'Brien raised some point of order to which Deputy Chairman has duly responded. A little later Derek O'Brien flung the Rule Book furiously in the direction of the Chair. The Rule Book would have hit the Chair or Secretary-General or officials sitting at the Table. O'Brien hereby resorted to grave misconduct and gross violation of the Rules of the House and norms of etiquette and conduct."

"Being a Floor Leader, Derek O'Brien, instead of setting high standards at conduct in the House, set a bad example and in the process denigrated the dignity and stature of this august House. This act of Derek O'Brien is highly condemnable," it added.

Also Read | Panasonic Toughbook S1 Rugged Tablet Launched in India; Check Price, Features & Specifications.

Meanwhile, with the suspension of Derek from Rajya Sabha, now the total number of suspended MPs from the House is 13.

Earlier, the House had suspended 12 MPs from the House on the first day of the Winter Session on November 29 from the entire proceedings.

In a move that angered the Opposition and set the stage for acrimonious exchanges, a dozen members of Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha were suspended from the Winter Session on the very first day on Monday following a motion brought in by the government.

The members were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021.

The suspended members comprise six from the Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPM: Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress; Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of CPM; and, Binoy Viswam of CPI.

All the suspended 12 MPs used to sit near Mahatma Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises since they were suspended from the House, and the Opposition parties have been relentlessly disrupting House proceedings every day over the issue barring a few occasions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)