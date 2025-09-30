Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaddudin Owaisi reiterated on Tuesday that "India is a country with no religion", adding that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Bharatiya Janata Party believe "there's only one religion in India".

"India is a country that has no religion, but the BJP and RSS believe that they have only one religion. The Constitution says that this country has no religion, but the BJP and RSS believe that they have only one religion. The Constitution says that this country has no religion, we believe in all religions, even if someone doesn't believe in a religion, we celebrate that too," Owaisi said here.

Owaisi added, "India is a country where every community takes pride in its religious figures. For us Muslims, the Prophet Muhammad is a very important figure; if we are muslims, then because of him. Article 25 gives me the freedom of religion."

While condemning anyone doing violence, he further reiterated that it is not wrong to show love for a figure they hold in high regard.

"Another thing is that if someone is thinking of violence or is doing it, then it is wrong; it should not happen. Now someone says 'I love' and takes the name of their big leader, then it's not a big thing," he added.

Amid chaos over the "I Love Mohammad" row, the Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested Maulana Mohsin Raza in connection with the September 26 protests in Bareilly.

A group of people had gathered outside Ala Hazrat Dargah and Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's house, holding "I Love Mohammad" placards. The protestors pelted stones at the police during the protest after the Friday prayers.

Bareilly Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ajay Kumar Sahni said that many associates of Maulana Tauqeer Raza, who has emerged as the chief conspirator in the stone pelting case, have been arrested.

"Along with Maulana Tauqeer, many of his associates have also been jailed based on evidence. People from Bengal and Bihar have also been arrested and sent to jail. It has been confirmed that this was not a sudden reaction but was pre-planned, in which many things like posters, banners, etc. were already collected," DIG Sahni told ANI.

Heavy police deployment continued in Bareilly on Tuesday. The city has remained tense since a protest over "I Love Muhammad" posters row turned violent on September 26.

Earlier, condemning the posters, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that "fools" are ruining the lives of the children.

He said, "These fools don't even know that symbols of faith are honoured, not loved. Faith isn't something to be displayed at crossroads; it's a matter of conscience. Some people are creating chaos in society by giving small children posters of 'I Love Muhammad'. They don't even realise that their own lives are already ruined, but they're hell-bent on ruining the lives of these children as well." (ANI)

