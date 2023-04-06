Jaipur, Apr 6 (PTI) A ruling party MLA here has accused Rajasthan Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal of bias, alleging that he focuses only on development work in his own hometown Kota and ignores the state capital.

The accusation was made by Amin Kagzi, who represents the Kishanpole assembly constituency in Jaipur.

“You see the condition of Kishanpole. I have written 10 letters to the minister in 10 months asking him to assign an Ex-En (executive engineer) but he says I won't,” the Congress MLA told reporters on Wednesday, claiming that the minister cares only for Kota.

Dhariwal also holds the Local Self Government portfolio in the state's Congress government.

Kagzi claimed that the minister is “not bothered” about Jaipur and is only focused on his hometown, where all development projects are carried out.

The MLA said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is “generous” in allotting development projects but the minister creates hurdles, and this sends “a message” to the people.

He said though the Congress won four assembly seats last time in Jaipur not enough engineers have been assigned to the municipal corporation there. He asked how development work can be carried out in Jaipur under these circumstances.

Kagzi accused Dhariwal of “partiality” and “insulting” people.

When contacted on Thursday, the MLA stood by his remarks and said he has nothing else to say.

He said his party has not asked for any clarification from him.

The minister could not be reached for his reaction.

