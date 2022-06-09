Chandigarh, Jun 8 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said roads in the rural area adjoining cities will soon be upgraded to four-lane to make traffic movement smoother.

He said this while presiding over a review meeting of projects being undertaken by various departments here.

The chief minister said along with this, welcome gates will be built on these roads and saplings will also be planted to ensure beautification around the cities.

He reviewed 37 projects worth Rs 8,256 crore being executed by six departments, an official statement said.

The chief minister was apprised by officials that the work of the bridge to be built on the Faridabad-Greater Noida road will be completed by the end of August and the tender for the road will be floated soon.

The work of upgrading the Mahendragarh Narnaul road into a four-lane road will also be completed soon. An additional two-lane bridge is also being built on this road at Mahendragarh, the CM was told.

The chief minister was apprised that the work of Hisar Airport would be completed by the end of July, according to the statement.

The CM directed officials of the Power Corporation to expedite the installation of smart electricity meters.

Under this scheme, 10 lakh smart meters are being installed in the state, he said.

The CM said a new judicial complex is being built in Gurugram at a cost of Rs 133 crore and the facility called the 'Tower of Justice' will be completed by December.

Khattar said CCTV cameras would be installed in 381 police stations and all police posts across the state and for this required formalities are being completed by the Police Department.

The installation of CCTV cameras will bring more transparency to the functioning of police stations, he said. Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, D S Dhesi, Additional Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management and Consolidation Departments, P K Das, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, T V S N Prasad, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, V Umashankar, were among other senior officers present during the meeting.

