New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding to drive innovation and accelerate modernisation in the railway infrastructure in India, a statement said.

Announcing the strategic partnership, Texmaco in the statement said that the collaboration aims to combine complementary strengths enhancing capabilities across the sector.

"This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat and advancing India's leadership in rail mobility and infrastructure development,” Pardeep Gaur, Chairman & Managing Director, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL), said.

Outlining one of the primary focuses of the alliance, the statement said that both organisations will actively pursue high-potential opportunities, domestically and internationally, and jointly participate in tenders for the manufacture and maintenance of freight rolling stock, including wagons and related systems, whether through nomination, open bidding, or limited competition.

“This approach will unlock new market access and synergy-driven delivery, especially where Texmaco may not independently meet certain qualification thresholds,” it added.

According to Texmaco, the two companies will work together on large-scale infrastructure projects, including track laying, electrification, and metro initiatives, contributing to the modernisation of India's rail network.

Sudipta Mukherjee, Managing Director, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd, emphasised that the MoU will prove to be a powerful step towards co-creating the future of railways in India and beyond.

“Together, we aim to unlock new frontiers in manufacturing, innovation, and engineering excellence, whether it's next-generation freight rolling stock, high-performance metro systems, or smart infrastructure powered by green and digital technologies,” Mukherjee said.

Looking beyond immediate projects, Texmaco and RVNL plan to develop a technologically advanced wheel-set manufacturing facility, focusing on localisation, seamless technology transfer, and the integration of domestic supply chains.

“Another key area involves reviving underutilised manufacturing units under the Ministry of Railways, repurposing them for the production of metro and self-propelled bogies, such as VB, EMU, and MEMU variants, to enhance domestic capabilities and reduce dependency on imports,” the statement said.

It added that the two companies also plan to collaborate on metro coaches and trainsets, addressing the growing demand for urban transit solutions with high-quality, cost-effective, and locally manufactured alternatives.

