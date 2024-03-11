Gidderbaha/Muktsar, Mar 11 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday restarted his 'Punjab Bachao Yatra', which was suspended due to the farmers' protest, urging people to make his party win all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Badal had started 'Punjab Bachao Yatra' on February 1 to "expose the failures" of the AAP government and highlight the contribution of previous SAD governments in the state.

On Monday, the SAD chief visited Gidderbaha and Muktsar assembly constituencies in a jeep.

He was accompanied by Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon in Gidderbaha and Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi in Muktsar.

Addressing people at Kauni village, Badal reminisced he used to work as the election incharge of the village when former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal fought polls from Gidderbaha.

"Badal Sahab served this constituency for years. I assure you, I will maintain the same relationship which Badal Sahab had with you," he said.

In Muktsar, the SAD president said, "I have done election duty in this constituency along with Badal Sahab on numerous occasions. Most of you have Badal Sahab's pictures in your homes. Now the time has come to again repose trust in your own party," he said.

Badal also launched a frontal attack on chief minister Bhagwant Mann, saying, "You all have witnessed how the chief minister behaved in the Vidhan Sabha recently. He has befooled everyone in the name of 'badlav' (change) once. Don't let it happen again".

Badal said the SAD had already exposed the "falsehoods" of the AAP such as their "betrayal" of women by not delivering on the promise of giving them an allowance of Rs 1,000 per month for two years now or their treatment of youths by denying them jobs despite tall promises.

"It is time to make the master (AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal) and his puppet (Bhagwant Mann) pay for their misdeeds," Badal said.

Claiming that the chief minister and Kejriwal were busy indulging in "cheap publicity stunts", Badal alleged, "Punjab is suffering but Bhagwant Mann is busy hosting Kejriwal in Punjab by using crores of public funds."

"This corrupt government has failed to accomplish any development work or build a single infrastructure project in the last two years during the course of which it has bankrupted the state by borrowing an unprecedented Rs 66,000 crore," he further alleged.

