Chandigarh, Feb 14 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday expelled Karnail Singh Panjoli from the primary membership of the party for six years for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

The decision to expel Panjoli, who is also a member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, was taken during a meeting of SAD's disciplinary committee on February 13.

Sikander Singh Maluka, chairman of the committee, said, "Panjoli was found guilty of indiscipline and indulging in anti-party activities in the past."

As he did not stop from continuing the activities, the party wad forced to take action against him, Maluka said.

The matter was discussed during the disciplinary committee meeting and it was unanimously decided that Panjoli's anti-party activities and indiscipline cannot be tolerated any further. Thus, he was expelled for a period of six years, Maluka said.

