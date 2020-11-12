Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 12 (ANI): General Secretary of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Bikram Singh Majithia tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

"This is to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I request all those who have come in contact with me since the last couple of days to be observant about their health, follow self-quarantine and get themselves tested," the SAD leader wrote on Twitter.

Also Read | Balrampur Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: CPIMLL’s Mahboob Alam Wins, Elected as MLA.

As per data from the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 5,246 active COVID-19 cases in Punjab.

So far, 1,29,549 recoveries and 4,389 deaths due to the coronavirus have been reported in the state. (ANI)

Also Read | Kadwa Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: INC’s Kedar Prasad Gupta Wins, Elected as MLA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)