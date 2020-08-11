By Gaurav Arora

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Tuesday said that there was a need to assess the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia if it is successful.

He also said that India has the capacity for mass production of vaccine.

"If Russia's vaccine is successful, then we will have to see critically whether it is safe and effective. There should not be any side effects of the vaccine and it should provide good immunity and protection. India has the capacity for mass production of vaccine," Dr Guleria told ANI.

The Health Ministry said earlier in the day that the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration will meet tomorrow.

"Government has constituted the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration which will meet tomorrow. Their terms of reference constitute all matters related to logistics of vaccines, ways to address issues of equity etc," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a media briefing.

He was asked if the government was planning for a tie-up with Russia for the vaccine developed by it.

"This expert group will continue its engagement with all state governments and vaccine manufacturers in India," Bhushan said.

Countries are racing against time to develop a vaccine against coronavirus since its outbreak. The disease has killed over 7.37 lakh people in the world.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), two indigenous vaccines are in the stage of human trials.

The vaccine candidate developed by Bharat Biotech International in collaboration with ICMR is in phase one and phase two trials as is vaccine candidate developed by Zydus Cadila.

Serum Institute of India has got permission for phase two and three human trials of vaccine developed by Oxford University.

The COVID-19 case count in India has risen to 22,68,676 and 45,257 deaths have been reported due to the virus. (ANI)

