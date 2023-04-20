New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Safran Group chairman Ross McInnes has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed technological partnership with the firm in defence and space sectors.

"Yesterday, Mr. Ross McInnes, the Group Chairman of SAFRAN called on the PM Narendra Modi. Fast growing Indian aviation market provides immense scope for companies working in this sector," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

They also discussed technological partnership with Safran in defence and space, it said.

Paris-headquartered Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets.

