Sagardighi, March 2: With early trends in the Sagardighi bye-election showing a tilt towards the Congress, its workers and supporters burst into celebrations at Murshidabad's Sagardighi.

In the latest trends, Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Bayron Biswas is leading in by-polls for West Bengal's Sagardighi assembly constituency against Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Debashish Banerjee, who is trailing by a margin of 63003 votes. Sagardighi Assembly By-Election Result 2023 Live News Updates: Congress Candidate Bayron Biswas Wins West Bengal Bypoll by Over 22,000 Votes.

According to the latest trends till 3:05 pm, Congress is leading with 85437 votes. Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has received 25506 votes. The counting of votes for Sagardighi bye-elections is underway. West Bengal By-Election Result 2023: Congress Candidate Bayron Biswas Leads in Sagardighi Bypoll With 53,928 Votes.

The counting votes will decide the electoral fates of three Sagardighi candidates -- Congress's Byron Biswas, BJP's Dilip Saha and the Trinamool Congress's Debashish Banerjee.

The bypoll for the Assembly seat was held on Monday. The bye-election to the Sagardighi Assembly seat was necessitated following the death of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Subrata Saha in December 2022.

