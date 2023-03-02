Sagardighi, March 2: Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Bayron Biswas is leading in by-polls for West Bengal's Sagardighi assembly constituency against Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Debashish Banerjee, who is trailing by a margin of 53928 votes in the latest trends.

The counting of votes for Sagardighi bye-elections is underway. According to the latest trends till 2.10 pm, Congress is leading with 75,460 votes. Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has received 21799 votes.

The counting votes will decide the electoral fates of three Sagardighi candidates -- Congress's Byron Biswas, BJP's Dilip Saha and the Trinamool Congress's Debashish Banerjee. The bypoll for the Assembly seat was held on Monday.

The bye-election to the Sagardighi Assembly seat was necessitated following the death of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Subrata Saha in December 2022.

While the BJP is counting its electoral hopes in the constituency on Dilip Saha, the Left Front has put its weight behind the Congress nominee, Bayron Biswas. Apart from Sagardighi, counting of votes are also underway for Assembly segments in four other states.

