New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): On the occasion of the 8th International Yoga Day, Pradeep Chauhan, Vice Chairman of The Life Eternal Trust Delhi said "Sahaj Yoga" is the biggest gift to humanity and lakhs of people have benefited from this.

While speaking on the aspect of Yoga, Chauhan said "Sahaj Yoga is the biggest gift to humanity and lakhs of people benefitted from this."

Chauhan, who has been practising Sahaj Yoga for many years, told ANI, "Sahaj Yoga is nothing but the awakening of 'Kundalini' which is the storehouse of power and a primordial mother. As a primordial mother gives you self-realisation, she nourishes you and you get a state of thoughtless awareness."

"Sahaj Yoga is the biggest gift of her holiness Mataji Shri Nirmala Devi to mankind. Personally, I have seen a complete transformation in myself and on a daily basis we are observing how people from all walks of life are benefited from Sahaj Yoga," he said.

On being asked how one can get self-realisation, Chauhan said that Sahaj Yoga is a universal religion.

"We have Kundalini which is ours and personal. She is our primordial mother or we can say a mother from ages. She knows everything about us. For awakening, we don't have to do anything and just have to request the God we worship--from any religion or country to give you self-realisation and you instantly get it," he explained.

"After that, you will be in the state of 'Nirvichar Samadhi or thoughtless awareness'. Once we are in the state of thoughtless awareness we are connected to the all-pervading power of God and it is the beginning of spirituality," he added.

As Nirmala Devi is an Indian and a follower of the Hindu religion, can anyone follow this irrespective of religion? Chauhan reiterated that it is a universal religion and everyone has their own Kundalini. A universally human being is one with one Kundalini.

"We have our own Kundalini and this Kundalini passes through our seven chakras. These chakras evolved during different stages of human evolution and represent different deities. Universally a human being is one with one Kundalini and seven Chakras. Bifurcation of religion happened in different stages of human lives and we never consolidated our religious knowledge to understand that every region is the same. But the time has come when we should take this forward and use it for our benefit and the benefit of the whole world," he said.

In answering how the world can get benefit from this Sahaj Yoga, the Delhi-based trust chairman explained that this form of Yoga gives peace and forces people to love others automatically.

"When there is peace in you and love for another human being, there is no fight," Chauhan said, adding that Sahaj Yoga is the only solution for the world and inner peace and emancipation of human beings," he added.

"Sahaj Yoga gives you peace, forces you to love another person automatically. When you are peaceful and want to love another human being where is the fight? Today we are fighting for our territorial rights, airspace, and waterways and creating disruption in other lives is the main purpose," he said.

On being asked how it cures mental and physical diseases, Chauhan said that once Kundalini is awakened, divinity takes over humans and the first immediate impact is mind becomes peaceful and the human being comes into balance.

"Once Kundalini is awakened, we become one with divine and divine takes over. The first immediate impact is mind becomes peaceful and the human being comes into balance. Your nervous system reacts positively to this awakening. With this peace, you can sleep better, think better and behave positively. All three are important components of human life and affect home, society, country and the world. Inner peace is an important prerequisite of peace in the world," he added.

Chauhan further explained that Sahaj Yoga is practised all over the world. More than 100 countries are following this, in India alone there are more than 1,200 Sahaj Yoga centres and almost five lakh people following this.

"People are spreading this message of love and peace to the whole world. This year, it is the 100th birthday celebration of holiness Mataji Nirmala Devi and celebrations are already launched for a year and are named 'Shri Adi Shakti Janam Shatabdi Mahotsav Varsh," he said.

He stated that Sahaj Yoga tells the importance of collectivity and one day people will realise that they have a much bigger world where is no Indo-Pak, Indo-China or US-Russia tension. (ANI)

